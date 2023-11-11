IMPHAL: Normal life in the valley areas of Manipur came to a standstill due to the 33-hour shutdown called in the state by a group over disappearance of two teenage students.

The shutdown was called by Joint Action Committee (JAC), which was formed in response to the disappearance of two teenage boys from Akham Awang Leikai in Imphal West district of Manipur.

The JAC shutdown began at 4 am on Friday (November 20) and concluded at 1 pm of Saturday (November 11).

The shutdown was called by the JAC to protest the failure of the Manipur government to trace the whereabouts of the two missing teenagers.

It may be mentioned here that the Manipur police has arrested two suspects in connection with the case.

Although the shutdown was observed fully in the valley areas of Manipur, it did not affect the hill districts of the state.

Fresh violence erupts in Manipur one volunteer injured

Tension escalated at the villages of Tangjeng and Pombikhok in the inter-districts of Churachandpur and Bishnupur of Manipur in the renewed heavy exchange of fire between armed groups injuring a village volunteer on Friday.

A joint team of the security forces and state police have reached the site to neutralize the situation.

The fresh violence erupted when unknown gunmen opened fire from the Tangjeng hilltop towards the Pompikhong and Chandrapokpi villages under the Kumbi police station in Manipur’s Bishnupur district at around 6 am on Friday.

One village volunteer of non tribal community sustained a bullet injury on his left shoulder when the tribal armed men attacked with a volley of bullets.

Following the sounds of traded gunfire between the two groups, the central security forces including Border Security Forces, Indo Tibetian Border Police (ITBP), and Manipur police commandos rushed to the spot and made cover fires.

Later, the intermittent firing between the two groups was neutralised, the officials said.

The sensitive border in Manipur state has been up on the broil for seven months after the communal violence that cost the lives of over 180 individuals and 61,000 persons were displaced.