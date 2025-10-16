Guwahati: Kangpokpi Police on Tuesday seized 225 soap cases that had suspected Brown Sugar weighing 9.844 kg.

It also included the weight of the cases, during a joint operation led under the supervision of Abhinav, IPS, SP Kangpokpi.

The drive was conducted after specific intelligence about drug transportation by some

A combined team, led by Addl. SP (L&O) Kangpokpi, SDPO Kangpokpi, SDPO Saparmeina, and OC Kangpokpi Police Station, in coordination with personnel from the 16 Assam Rifles and 112 Battalion CRPF, conducted the targeted operation from 1 PM on October 14, 2025.

Also Read: Manipur sees improved security after President’s Rule: Ex-CM N Biren Singh

Three individuals were arrested during the operation: Veineichong Lhungdim and Thongkhopao Lhungdim, a couple from C. Munnom Village, Saitu Gamphajol, Kangpokpi, and Thangminlun Haokip, son of Thanghao Haokip, from T. Thangkan Village, Saikul.

Authorities also seized an Alto car used for transportation, a diesel auto, and four mobile phones suspected to have been used for coordination.

Cops did confirm that the accused are currently in custody and investigations are ongoing to trace the source and network of the illegal consignment.

The operation is a major step in Kangpokpi’s ongoing fight against drug trafficking, with authorities reiterating their commitment to intensifying efforts to curb narcotics and dismantle networks involved in the illicit trade.