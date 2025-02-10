Guwahati: Following the resignation of N Biren Singh on Saturday, Thongam Biswajit Singh, Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Power, Agriculture, Science & Technology, is emerging as a likely candidate for the Chief Minister position of Manipur.

Sources have indicated that several other key political figures are also under consideration for the role.

These include Yumnam Khemchand, Minister for Municipal Administration, Housing and Urban Development, Thokchom Radheshyam, MLA of Heirok Assembly Constituency, Govindas Konthoujam, Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, and Th. Satyabarta, Speaker of the Manipur Legislative Assembly.

As speculation continues, the political landscape of Manipur remains in flux, with all eyes now on who will ultimately succeed Singh as the state’s new leader.

In a separate development, Minister Yumnam Khemchand met BJP Northeast in charge Sambit Patra at Classic Hotel in Imphal on Sunday to discuss political matter and to restore peace in the state.

While he refrained from commenting on the new Chief Minister, Khemchand state that the party’s high command would make the final decision, and they would follow orders from the top.

Meanwhile, the BJP high command has scheduled an crucial meeting on February 12 in New Delhi to finalize the new Chief Minister.

All BJP MLAs from Manipur have been called to New Delhi for this pivotal session.

While the 10 Kuki MLAs are expected to attend, their participation remains uncertain.

Speculation suggests the new Chief Minister may be announced following the February 12 meeting.

At the same time, Sambit Patra is holding a closed door meeting with some BJP MLAs and Ministers at a place in Imphal ahead of the crucial meeting.

Sources also confirmed that Th. Satyabarta is scheduled to meet Sambit Patra later this evening.

In a significant move, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla declared the 7th session of the 12th Legislative Assembly, which was scheduled for February 10, as “null and void” following Singh’s resignation.

With uncertainty surrounding the selection of the new Chief Minister, the people of Manipur are awaiting an official announcement.