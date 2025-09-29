Climate change in Manipur is causing rising average temperatures and increased heatwaves, erratic rainfall, drought-like conditions, and devastating floods

Imphal: To draw the attention of the general masses concerning climate change in Manipur, which is causing rising average temperatures and increased heatwaves, erratic rainfall, drought-like conditions, and devastating floods, a Cyclothon was organised on Sunday.

T. Brajakumar Singh, Director, Directorate of Environment and Climate Change, Manipur, flagged off the programme as part of the One Nation First@75 Campaign on the theme “Ride for Environment.”

The event aimed at spreading awareness of sustainable lifestyle choices and encouraging the public to contribute to protecting the environment.

TB Singh said climate changes significantly impact agriculture, threatens indigenous communities’ livelihoods, leads to deforestation, and increases the prevalence of vector-borne and water-borne diseases.

The local ecosystems, including unique species like the Shirui lily and the Loktak lake’s Sangai deer, face severe threats from habitat loss and water scarcity.

Around 100 enthusiastic participants volunteered in the Cyclothon, carrying messages of environmental protection and sustainability. Some of the slogans highlighted during the event included: “Protect Our Planet,” “Government Green,” “Refuse Single-use Plastic,”“Reduce Carbon Footprint,” and “Ride Green, Save Earth.”

The cycling route covered key points of the city: THAU Ground – Lilasingh Khongnangkhong – Khongnang Ani Karak – MPSC Road (North AOC) – PWD Office Front – Kangla Western Gate – Nityapat Chuthek – Keishampat Crossing – Keishamthong –Secretariat Road – Nongmeibung – Ananda Singh Academy – Porompat Crossing –Environment Office (end point). The Cyclothon started from THAU Ground, Thangmeiband, and the finish point was at the Directorate of Environment and Climate Change Office, Porompat.