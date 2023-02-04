IMPHAL: Ahead of a much awaited fashion show at Imphal – the capital of Manipur – which will feature Bollywood actor Sunny Leone, the city has been rocked by a powerful bomb blast.

The explosion took place on Saturday near the venue of the Sunny Leone’s fashion show at Imphal in Manipur.

Sunny Leone is scheduled to attend the faahion show at Imphal in Manipur on Sunday, an official said.

No casualty or injury to any person has been reported in the bomb blast.

The blast took place only 100 metres from the venue around 6.30 am on Saturday.

No militant outfit, thus far, has claimed responsibility for the bomb blast.