Guwahati: The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BoSEM) has officially declared the results of the 2025 High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Class 10 examinations on Monday. Students can now check their results online through the official BSEM website at manresults.nic.in.

The HSLC exams for the year 2025 were held from February 19 to March 7, 2025.

Total Students Enrolled: 37,052

Total Students Appeared: 36,943

Total Students Passed: 33,755

Overall Pass Percentage: 91.37%

The examination result was officially declared by the Secretary of Education (S), Naorem Praveen, during a formal function organized at the BoSEM office.

Official Websites for Results:

Students can visit these websites to access their results and verify their performance.

