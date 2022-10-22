IMPHAL: The BJP in Manipur has suspended former MLA L Radhakishore from the primary membership of the party.

Radhakishore has been suspended by the BJP for a period of six years for violating party rules.

The suspension order was issued by Manipur BJP president A Sharda Devi.

“In exercise of the powers conferred upon me by the party constitution for violation of the party’s Rules and Regulations under Article XXV. Breach of discipline Clause (c) and (f), I do hereby suspend L. Radhakishore Singh, Ex-MLA of Oinam Mandal from the primary membership of the party for 6 years with immediate effect,” the suspension order issued by Manipur BJP president A Sharda Devi stated.

The suspension of L Radhakishore by the BJP is being seen as a retaliation by the party as the former legislator had filed a petition in the Manipur high court challenging a government order recently.

Radhakishore had challenged, in the Manipur high court, an order of the Manipur government to appoint Wabagai MLA Usham Deben as chairman of the Manipur Pollution Control Board (MPCB).

Notably, following the filing of the petition, the Manipur high court stayed the appointment of Usham Deben and fixed November 16 as the date for the next hearing.

Radhakishore was serving as the chairman of the MPCB before the appointment of Usham Deben to the post.