Imphal: Normal life in Manipur‘s Imphal Valley was disrupted on Saturday due to a 24-hour shutdown called by a joint committee in response to the killing of a village defense volunteer.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) enforced the shutdown to protest the killing of Laishram Prem, a village volunteer, by police commandos on December 14. Six others were also arrested during the encounter.

Police allege that Prem and the arrested individuals were members of the banned PREPAK outfit involved in extortion activities. They claim to have recovered weapons, including some previously stolen from police armories, from the group.

The shutdown impacted markets, educational institutions, and traffic across the valley’s five districts. Shops, including Imphal’s busy Paona and Thangal Keithel markets, remained closed. Schools, colleges, and most vehicles were absent from the roads.

Women vigilantes (‘Meira Paibis’) enforced the shutdown, along with local clubs, civil society organizations, and the Women’s Wing of the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI).

While no major incidents were reported during the shutdown, some vehicles were vandalized in Bishnupur district by bandh supporters.

The JAC is refusing to claim Prem’s body until their demands are met, which include strict action against the police officers involved in his death and the unconditional release of the six arrested volunteers.