GUWAHATI: The National People’s Party (NPP), an ally of the BJP-led Manipur government, on Tuesday announced the second list of the party for the forthcoming assembly elections in the north-eastern state.

The two-phase Manipur Assembly elections will be held on February 27 and March 3.

13 candidates for the upcoming Manipur assembly elections on

NPP’s national vice-president Yumnam Joykumar Singh declared the list of 13 candidates in Imphal.

Earlier on January 24, the NPP announced the first list of the party comprising 20 candidates.

The second list of NPP candidates includes four former legislators–S Subhaschandra (Naoriya Pakhanglakpa), N Mangi (Kumbi), Kikhonbou Newmai (Tamei) and Janghemlung Panmei (Tamenglong).

All of them were denied BJP tickets when the ruling party announced its list of all 60 candidates on Sunday.

The first list includes deputy chief minister, Y Joykumar, who will be contesting from his native Uripok seat, and his colleagues L Jayentakumar, a former health minister and N Kayisii, a former fisheries minister from Keishamthong and Tadubi seats respectively.

On the other hand, the Janata Dal (United), which reportedly had plans to field candidates in 40 seats for the ensuing polls, announced its first list of 30 candidates on Tuesday.

The JD (U)’s first list includes one sitting MLA, seven former legislators while the rest are mostly first-timers.

The lone sitting MLA in the list is Kh Joykishan (Thangmeiband), who joined the party after he was suspended from the Congress party.

The seven former legislators fielded by the party are Dr. Kh Loken (Sagolband), Kh Devendro (Sekmai), Ksh Biren(Lamlai), E Dwijamani (Hiyanglam), Ashab Uddin (Jiribam), Alexander Pau (Karong) and Hangkhanpau Taithul(Singhat).

Dr. Kh Loken, Ksh Biren and E Dwijamani joined the JD (U) after they left their respective parties following differences.