Imphal: Director General of Assam Rifles (DGAR), Lieutenant General Vikas Lakhera, AVSM, SM, reviewed the law and order situation along the Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur’s Ukhrul district on Saturday.

DGAR’s visit came at a time when the situation along the border especially at Kamjong and Tengnoupal districts ran high due to the exchange of gunfire between the United insurgents based in Manipur and Myanmar-oriented Kuki National Army (Burma) to which over 20 individuals lost their lives from January 27 to 31 last.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The DGAR visited the Sector Headquarters at Somsai and the forward Company Operating Base of Tusom in Ukhrul district to review the operational preparedness and interacted with the Ex-servicemen and Veer Naris (war widows).

The DGAR also inspected the Forward Company Operating Base at Tusom and assessed its operational readiness.

He lauded the troops for their unwavering commitment to border security and their relentless efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

During the visit, the Director General received a comprehensive briefing on various operational and administrative aspects from Deputy Inspector General, Brig Sandeep Singh, SM.

Following the briefing, DGAR interacted with the troops, ex-servicemen, and Veer Naris, engaging in meaningful discussions.

As part of the interaction, DGAR presented a Commendation Card to Mr. C. Hopingson, the Village Headman of Bungpa Khullen for his yeoman service in uplifting the underprivileged of the border villages.

During his inspection visit, the Director General was accompanied by Inspector General of Assam Rifles – South (IGAR-S)Major General Ravroop Singh, YSM, SM, an official statement said.