IMPHAL: At least six suspected insurgents opened fire at the residence of an advocate and also a party presidential candidate of Manipur People’s Party (MPP).

The incident took place at Basikhong Makha Leikai in Imphal district in Manipur, police said.

The MPP presidential election candidate has been identified as Ningolbam Ojit Meitei (62).

The miscreants shot two round of fire in the air before threatening Metei’s sister of dire consequences if the MPP leader fights the party’s president polls.

Then, they fled from the scene on three two-wheelers – one Activa, a scooter, and a Yamaha bike as soon as possible.

This is the second time in less than two days, the armed men attacked the house of Ojit, N Anandi Devi told the newsmen adding that some armed men also came to her house and searched for Ojit on January 11.

Meanwhile, Manipur police said that one emptied case of a 9 mm pistol was recovered at the gate of N Ojit.

A case has also been registered and attempts are on to arrest the persons responsible for the attacks.