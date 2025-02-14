Imphal: In a crucial operation aimed at eradicating the drug menace along the Manipur-Myanmar border in Churachandpur district, the Assam Rifles in collaboration with Manipur Police and forest department officials, destroyed approximately five acres of illicit poppy cultivation.

Ten poppy pods used by the opium users were also seized as evidence while launching the operation on the sloppy hill range, the police report said on Friday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The illegal plantations at its peak flowering stage and harvesting period which is to be yielding around 30 kgs of opium were razed to the ground when the joint security team conducted the operation on Thursday, the police said.

The operation carried out by around 80 security personnel lasted around 7 hours.

It was conducted in the presence of an Executive Magistrate at the Changpikot hill range near the Kotzim village under the Churachandpur-PS, Churachandpur District.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The cultivators and owner of the paddy field are on the flee. Police added an FIR has been registered and efforts are being made to identify the culprits.