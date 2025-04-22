Imphal: India’s security forces and Manipur police in coordinated operations recovered 32 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), 7 communication items, and military articles in an operation prompting to issuance of a high alert along the Indo-Myanmar border in the Manipur sector, official reports said.

Intelligence inputs indicate the presence of several anti-social activists on the border with Myanmar, the joint team conducted surprise operations at the vulnerable locations of Yangoubung and T Bongmol villages under the jurisdiction of the Moreh police station in Tengnoupal District.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The operations were carried out during the past 36 hours, leading to the seizure of 18 IED Plastic 76mm, 4 IED Metal 152mm, 7 Motorola, 5 Motorola Battery, 10 FCC 7.62mm AK-47, 2 bulletproof Jackets, a Combat dress, and a pair of Shoes. The joint operation was also conducted in Salvom village, resulting in the recovery of two pistols and 10 IEDs, grenades, ammunition, and war-like stores.

The officials said that the recovered military items were later handed over to the concerned police stations for further legal action.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!