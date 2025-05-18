Imphal: A 22-year-old man allegedly shot and killed his 33-year-old cousin during a drunken brawl on Saturday night at Takyel Khongbal under the jurisdiction of Lamphel Police Station in Manipur’s Imphal West district, according to reports.

Police identified the accused as Leishangthem Amo and the victim as Leishangthem Abu. Both belonged to Takyel Khongbal Khumanthem Leikai in Manipur.

According to police, the cousins got into a heated argument while drinking, which escalated into a physical fight. During the altercation, Amo allegedly used his licensed firearm to shoot Abu, killing him on the spot.

As per sources, Amo was addicted to alcohol and other intoxicating substances. His family had previously admitted him to a drug rehabilitation centre to help him overcome his addiction.

After receiving a tip-off, a team from Lamphel Police Station and forensic experts arrived at the crime scene around 9.30 pm on Saturday.

Police later transported Abu’s body to the mortuary at Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), Imphal, for a post-mortem examination.

Police arrested Amo and seized the firearm used in the crime. They registered a case against him at Lamphel Police Station and are continuing the investigation.