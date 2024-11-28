Imphal: Tensions escalated in Manipur‘s Kakching district on Wednesday night as clashes erupted between security forces and protesters demanding the release of individuals arrested in connection with recent violence.

The situation turned ugly when a group of protesters attempted to storm the residence of Kakching AC MLA L Rameshwar and the local police station.

In response, security forces, including the Village Defense Forces (VDF), deployed tear gas and smoke bombs to disperse the crowd.

The clashes resulted in injuries to two VDF personnel and four protesters. Eight protesters were also arrested by the police.

To bring the situation under control, the district curfew has been shortened, now in effect from 5 AM to 9 AM on Thursday.

The recent unrest in Manipur has been marked by widespread violence and destruction, leading to numerous arrests and casualties. The ongoing protests highlight the deep-seated grievances and tensions within the state.