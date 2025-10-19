Imphal: An 18-year-old boy met a watery grave while taking a bath in the Barak River in Manipur’s Senapati district on Saturday afternoon, the police reported on Sunday.

The body of the boy was fished out after hours of search by the Indian Red Cross Society, local volunteers, and rescue services personnel

Police said that R. Bovei (18), a class 12 standard student of Don Bosco Higher Secondary School, Mara Khunou in Senapati district, and a son of Romeo from Mahika Tungjoy Village of the same district, went for bathing.

He got into the river to take a bath, but ventured too deeply into the river and got trapped. Despite his cries, no one could rush to his rescue as the water current was heavy.

Efforts by the public in the locality to rescue R. Bovei also failed, and he was dragged away by the water current.

The public immediately called up the rescue services personnel, who started operations to rescue the boy.

The recovery operation was carried out by Khabung Karong villagers with the assistance of volunteers from the Indian Red Cross Society, Senapati Branch. The reports added that following the retrieval, the body was transported to his native village by a Red Cross ambulance for completion of formalities and the last rites.

