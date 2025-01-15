Imphal: As part of the ongoing war on drug campaigns, the law protectors of the Indian Union on Tuesday chipped down 15 acres of illegal poppy cultivation before its harvesting at Kapao hill range in Manipur’s Senapati district with Nagaland in the north.

One hut constructed inside the poppy planting area was also burnt during the campaign, the police said on Wednesday.

After getting intelligence report from different sources, a joint operation led by teams of Senapati Police, Forest Department, and the Executive Magistrate, successfully destroyed 15 acres of standing poppy plants in Kapao hill range under the Purum police station.

No arrests have been made so far in this connection, however, the police assured to book the individual(s) responsible for the illegal opium plant cultivation an FIR has been registered in this regard.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N BirenSingh has applauded the combined forces for the swift and coordinated measures.

Notably, the joint team also successfully destroyed 19 acres of standing poppy plants in the Khabung hill range of the same district on January 8.