Imphal: Ahead of the Ministry of Home Affairs‘ scheduled talks between the warring groups – the Kuki-Zo and Meetei communities on April 5 in Delhi, the Kuki Zo leaders across Kangpokpi district of Manipur have set three non-negotiable preconditions for cessation of hostilities.

The declaration for cessation of hostilities came after a consultation meeting organized by the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), Kangpokpi in the presence of the Kuki-Zo Council, the apex political platform representing the Kuki-Zo people on Tuesday.

The three pre-conditions included no movement of Meetei individuals in Kuki-Zo-dominated areas and vice versa; initiation of meaningful and structured dialogue during the cessation of hostility; and to observe a six month ceasefire on fulfilment of the aforementioned conditions.

The central government is also initiating yet other efforts for the restoration of peace after Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s efforts for the free movement of the Meiteis along the NHs in Manipur turned into a flop show on March 8.

The Federation of Haomee (FH), a civil society organization based in the Imphal Valley of Manipur, on March 26 demanded the resignation of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah from his post on moral grounds, alleging that the Minister had failed to translate his assurances into reality.

Notably, Amit Shah had already announced free movement on NHs in Manipur from March 8, but there is still a restriction on the movement of the Meiteis on these roads.

Additionally, as the government introduces a new approach to restoring peace in the state, all eyes are now on the April 5 meeting, where the Ministry of Home Affairs is set to facilitate negotiations that could shape the trajectory of inter-community relations in the region.