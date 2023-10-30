IMPHAL: Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex body of all Kuki tribes in Manipur, urged union tribal affairs minister Arjun Munda to ‘sensibly’ look into the recommendation recently forwarded by the Manipur government on various projects for the welfare of the tribals in Manipur.

Kuki Inpi Manipur leader Janghaolun Haokip said that Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh had recently forwarded a recommendation letter to the union tribal affairs ministry for the “consideration of various projects for the welfare of the tribals in Manipur”.

The KIM leader alleged that the list of the NGOs recommended to the union ministry “does not include a single hill-based NGO”.

“The six recommended NGOs with a total project amount of 3,08,93,891.00 rupees are purely NGOs based in the valley,” the Kuki Inpi Manipur alleged.

The statement further said: “The claim that these NGOs have been working in the far-flung tribals district/areas of Manipur to benefit the Tribal Population of the state is as well groundless. The recommendation of the Chief Minister of Manipur, therefore, is irrefutable proof of the use and misuse of the State Government -its agencies and pieces of machinery-by the Meitei State leadership for the exclusive welfare of the Majority Meitei Community while discriminating and alienating the Kuki-Zo community, besides the ruthless attempt for persecution and annihilation of the Kuki-Zo people.”

It also said that the tribals in Manipur in the face of this conflict are “facing intolerable hardships and are in dire need of humanitarian assistance”.