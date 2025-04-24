Imphal: In a joint operation of the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and state forces recovered a cache of arms, ammo, explosives, and weapons from an abandoned camp of the miscreants located at the Pourabi village under Lamlai police station in Imphal East District of Manipur on Wednesday.

Official reports stated that the Indian Army received specific information about the presence of arms and ammunition in the general area of the Pourabi village.

A joint operation was launched by the Army along with the Assam Rifles and state forces. The armed miscreants managed to escape from the scene, but they left behind several sophisticated weapons.

A temporary camp used by the miscreants was also uncovered during the operation that lasted around three hours.

Thus, the operation was successfully terminated with the recovery of the ‘warlike stores’ of weapons.

The recovered items included 3 SMG Carbines along with 3 magazines, one 9 mm Pistol with one magazine, 49 7.62 SLR Rifle liveammunitions, 36 .303 live ammunitions, 16 7.62 AK Rifle live ammunitions, fifteen 9 mm live ammunitions, two 7.62 live blank cartridges, 2 .303 ammunitions charge clip, 3 Radio wireless set along with one Charger, 04 36 Hand Grenade with six arming ring, 01 36 Hand Grenade without lever, 8 Tube Launching, 02 Detonator, 3 51 Mortar shells, 10 Tear Smoke shells, 08 Stun shells (Normal), 10 scraps, 1 Bulletproof jacket, 1 Raincoat, 2 MK 13T explosives and 2 Tear Smoke shells (Soft Nose)