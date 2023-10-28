IMPHAL: Heightened security deployment in strife-torn Manipur is likely to continue at least until mid-November.

Curfews and restrictions on public gatherings are also likely to remain in force in several parts of Manipur until situation in the state completely normalises.

Around 40,000 security personnel are currently stationed across Manipur to maintain law and order, sources informed.

It may be mentioned here that the police and other security personnel in Manipur have been conducting combing operations across the state and recovered huge caches of arms and ammunition.

Over 180 people have died thus far in the six-month-long violence in Manipur.

Thousands of others have also been displaced in the violence and ethnic clashes between Kuki and Meitei communities in Manipur since May 3.