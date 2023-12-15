IMPHAL: Myanmar refugees taking shelter at different relief camps in the Manipur’s border districts of Kamjong, Ukhrul, and Tengnoupal reached around 4100 as of Thursday (December 14), the state officials said on Friday (December 15).

These Myanmar nationals, mostly women and children, residing in the border areas of the Sangaing region of Myanmar fled their homes due to armed confrontation between the Myanmar military junta and ethnic rebels at the Border Pillars 92 and 102 near Phaikoh and Skipe villages in Kamjong district.

The fleeing of Myanmar nationals into Manipur started in the first week of November 2023.

Around 4100 Myanmarese refugees are at present languishing at the relief camps set up at Namlee, Wanglee, Kaka, Kheronram, and Phaikoh villages of Kamjong district in Manipur.

Meanwhile, Manipur chief minister Biren Singh, in a statement, said that the Myanmar nationals, who enteref Manipur due to a war-like situation in the neighboring country, have been given shelter on humanitarian ground.

However, their biometrics are being collected as a measure, so that it does not affect our indigenous populations, he added.