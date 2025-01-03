Guwahati: The Communist Party of India (CPI) has demanded the resignation of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, citing his apology for the state’s ethnic violence as insufficient.

The party alleged that the crisis represents a “complete collapse of governance” and criticised the state government’s handling of the situation.

The CPI’s statement claimed that the government has failed to maintain law and order, protect citizens, and ensure justice, resulting in over 250 deaths and thousands displaced.

The party added that the chief minister’s apology was an admission of the state government’s failure to address the issues facing the people of Manipur.

Furthermore, the CPI accused the government of not taking meaningful steps to foster reconciliation or dialogue between communities, leaving deep social wounds unhealed.

They also criticized the state government for not involving other political parties in efforts to find a resolution, labelling it a lack of “willingness to ensure inclusive solutions.”

The party asserted that his resignation is necessary for restoring confidence in the administration and paving the way for a fresh, people-centric approach to resolving the crisis.