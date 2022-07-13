The Manipur government has announced closure of all schools in the state – government and private – till July 24.

This announcement was made by the Manipur government on Tuesday, after the COVID positivity rate in the state breached the 15% mark.

Notably, there has been a steady rise in COVID positive cases in Manipur over the last one week.

“Whereas, Director, Education Schools, Manipur vide Order No AO/268/SV/2022-DE(S) dated 17th June, 2022 notified the Summer Vacation from 20.06.2022 to 15.07.2022 for all Government and Government Aided Schools for academic year 2022-2023; Whereas, the schools were scheduled to reopen after the holidays on 16.07.2022; Whereas, there has been a recent increase in absolute number of Covid -19 positive cases and the Test Positivity Ratio is over 15 per cent in the State,” a notification read.

The order stated, “And Whereas, children below twelve years of age are yet to be vaccinated, thus increasing their vulnerability to get infected by COVID-19 significantly; Now, therefore, in view of the above and the health safety of children into consideration, the Governor of Manipur is pleased to order that all Schools (Government/ Government Aided/ Private schools/ Schools affiliated to CBSE) located in the State shall be closed for conduct of classes with immediate effect and shall remain closed till 24.07.2022 in public interest”.

NE NOW NEWS

