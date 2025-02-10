Congress MP Jairam Ramesh Slams ‘forced’ resignation of Manipur CM

Guwahati: Congress MP Jairam Ramesh has sharply criticized the resignation of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, asserting that it was driven by political compulsion rather than personal choice.

“You need to understand the chronology. The Congress party was set to introduce a no-confidence motion in the Manipur Assembly tomorrow. Realizing he lacked the majority, the Chief Minister was forced to step down today,” Ramesh stated while addressing the development.

He also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government of failing to effectively handle the crisis in Manipur. “There is an atmosphere of fear prevailing in the state. The resignation has come too late. Biren Singh was merely a puppet, and the real responsibility lies with the Union Home Minister,” he alleged, demanding the latter’s resignation as well.

Ramesh further criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his inaction, questioning why the PM had not yet visited Manipur amid the ongoing unrest. “Appointing a new Chief Minister alone will not resolve the crisis. The Prime Minister must personally visit the state and take immediate steps to address the situation,” he asserted.

Manipur has been grappling with severe political and ethnic unrest, prompting demands for stronger intervention from the central government.

The opposition continues to hold the BJP accountable for the state’s instability and the perceived lack of decisive leadership.