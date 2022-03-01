IMPHAL: Centre would hold talks with all the insurgent groups in Manipur and solve the insurgency issues in the state by bringing all the rebels to the negotiations table, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday.

Addressing an election rally in Thoubal, home minister Shah said that so far 9,500 insurgents belonging to different rebel outfits of Assam and other northeastern states surrendered and joined the mainstream.



“There will be no fire to any Manipuri youth, no youth will go to jail. All the cadres of rebel outfits would come into the mainstream and they would work for the development of Manipur and the country,” Shah said.

He added that by curbing smuggling and illegal trade, Manipur would be made a drug-free state.



The Home Minister Shah announced to keep the territorial integrity of Manipur intact.

Shah promised to secure the territorial integrity of the state assumes significance as the NSCN-IM has been demanding the integration of the Naga-dominated areas of the neighbouring states — Manipur, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

The first phase of the 60-member Manipur assembly elections was held on Monday while the second phase of polling will be held in the remaining 22 seats on March 5.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.