Imphal: The Manipur BJP MLAs in a special meeting on Friday night agreed to put aside personal ambitions in favor of the people’s interest, and the shared vision of the BJP and its alliance partners.

By doing so, they aimed to send a clear message to the Centre that they stand united on forming a popular government in the state.

The BJP Manipur Pradesh president, A Sharda Devi, has convened a meeting of BJP MLAs at the party office at 11 am on May 31 to take a concrete decision on the formation of a popular Government.

Friday’s meeting held at the officials’ quarters of MLA Thongam Biswajit (Thongju AC) was attended by 25 BJP MLAs, barring seven Kuki BJP MLAs, ex-Chief Minister N Biren (Heingang AC), Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata (Yaiskul AC), Th Basantakumar (Nambol AC), RK Imo (Sagolband AC), and Ashabuddin (Jiribam AC).

In the 60-member Manipur Legislative Assembly, at present, the BJP has 37 MLAs, including the five who were elected on JD(U) but later joined the BJP.

The meeting also extends support to the establishment of a neutral dialogue platform to facilitate constructive mediation between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, aimed at building trust and consensus on critical issues. It is also called the urgency for a well-monitored effort to recover looted weapons and disarm people, both in the hills and the valley.

Manipur has been under President’s Rule, and the state assembly has been placed under administrative suspension since February 13, 2025, after BJP leader N Biren Singh resigned as the chief minister on February 9, 2025.

The resignation followed amid criticisms about his government’s handling of the ethnic clashes between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zos, which broke out on May 3, 2023, to which over 260 individuals losing their lives so far.