IMPHAL: Ban on mobile internet services in strife-torn Manipur has been extended for five more days.

The ban on mobile internet service in Manipur has been extended following “apprehensions that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate videos inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions on the law and order situation.”

According to a Manipur home department, the state’s DGP has “reported that there are still reports of incidents of violence like confrontation of the public with security forces, attempts to mob elected members residences and civil protests in front of police stations”.

“To thwart the designs and activities of anti-nationals and anti-socials and to maintain peace and communal harmony and to prevent any loss of life, it has become necessary to take adequate measures to maintain law and order in public interest by stopping the spread of disinformation and rumours through social media platforms,” the notification said.