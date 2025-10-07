Imphal: The first flocks of Amur falcons, the world’s longest-traveling migratory birds, have begun arriving earlier than usual in Manipur’s Tamenglong district and parts of Nagaland, marking the start of their annual 20,000-kilometre journey from Siberia, China, and Russia to southern Africa.

Officials said the migratory birds, locally known as Akhuaipuina or Tamuanpui, were spotted on Tuesday at Guangram Village, one of the key roosting sites in Manipur.

Their arrival coincides with the state government’s ongoing Wildlife Week celebrations, which will conclude on October 8, 2025.

According to the Manipur Forest Department, this year’s arrival is earlier than expected — last year, the birds reached Tamenglong on October 23, 2024.

In a major conservation milestone last November, two Amur falcons — Chiuluan2 and Guangram — were fitted with satellite transmitters under a project led by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) to track their migratory routes.

The tagging, supervised by Dr. Suresh Kumar, aims to gather real-time data to aid in the protection of this globally threatened species.

Officials confirmed that Chiuluan2, a male falcon tagged in Tamenglong, successfully completed its journey and returned to its natural breeding grounds in Amur, Russia, on May 28, 2025.

Since 2015, the Manipur government, in collaboration with NGOs, village councils, and youth clubs, has been spearheading extensive conservation efforts to protect the Amur falcons.