All Manipur Christian Organisation (AMCO) has once again asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to reschedule poll dates in the northeastern state.

The AMCO will send a reminder to the poll panel urging rescheduling the first phase of assembly polls on February 27.

They have stated that the day being a Sunday is the prayer day of the Christian community.

A meeting of denominational leaders of the Christian faith was held on Thursday.

On January 17, leaders of the All Manipur Christian Organisation (AMCO) submitted a memorandum to Manipur CEO requesting the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) to change the date.

AMCO president S Prim Vaiphei said that the meeting resolved to give a reminder to ECI to reschedule the first phase polling date which falls on Sunday.

“The meeting decided to move court if ECI does not reschedule,” he said.

“The Christian community will not sit back but will continue to fight to ensure the rights of the Christians,” Vaiphei added.