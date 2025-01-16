Imphal: The Assam Rifles apprehended three suspected cadres of the proscribed Socialist Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (SOREPA) along the Manipur-Myanmar border in the Tengnoupal district.

Acting on specific intelligence of the presence of cadres, the ever-alert personnel of the Assam Rifles launched an operation leading to the nabbing of the three cadres of an underground group of Manipur with the recovery of some incriminating documents, an official statement said on Thursday.

They were apprehended near the Lokchao River Bed of Manipur’s Tengnoupal district bordering Myanmar on the south on Tuesday.

Upon questioning, the individuals revealed their affiliation with the outlawed SOREPA.

The apprehended individuals whose names were withheld were later handed over to Manipur Police for proper legal actions, it added.

