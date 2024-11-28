Imphal: A fierce gun battle erupted on Thursday morning between cadres of the Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF) and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM) in the inter-village areas of Sangji and Dollang, under Khoupum police station in Manipur’s Noney district.

Police said the exchange of fire began around 8:30 AM when NSCN-IM militants approached the Sangji hills, where ZUF cadres had been stationed for a couple of days. The gunfight continued for several hours, ending around 11 AM.

While casualties on either side have yet to be confirmed, a joint team of state and central security forces has been deployed to the area and is currently conducting operations.

The ZUF and NSCN-IM are currently engaged in peace talks with the central government. However, the two groups appear to be vying for territorial dominance in the region.

Following the incident, villagers and civil society organizations from Sangji, Dollang, Dangei, and Longshi villages convened a joint meeting and passed a resolution declaring their area a “non-operation zone” for both militant groups.

The Rongmei Naga Council has strongly condemned the clash, urging all Naga political groups to prioritize peace, unity, and mutual respect.

The council called for efforts to foster understanding and harmony among the different communities in the region.