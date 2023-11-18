Imphal: Since the communal violence broke out on May 3, 2023, the children in the state are the most affected as they are torn between survival and the basic instincts of being a child.

A total of 23,000 children were among 61,000 individuals displaced by the ongoing communal violence in this strife-torn state.

A large number of children are taking shelter at different relief camps and fabricated houses and they are unable to enjoy their childhood to the fullest.

Their education for the last seven months has gone haywire and their health conditions have also deteriorated and any assistance from any group will always be of great help for them.

In its relentless efforts to improve mutual trust and to maintain peace and harmony in the region, the inmates at DorcasVeng YPA Relief Camp, Churachandpur district organised the distribution of essential items.

An interaction was conducted with all the displaced people and children which was followed by the distribution of essential items held at the YPA Camp on Friday.

A total of 18 children were among 68 people including 23 men, and 27 women were benefitted.

Essential educational aids, including notebooks, stationery, world maps, easel boards with stands, writing boards, marker pens, erasers, and pencils, were distributed to young students in remote areas.

This initiative aims to contribute to the enhancement of educational standards in local schools.

The Secretary and Authorities of the camp were also present during the event and acknowledged the efforts of the Security Forces by addressing them as True Friends of the NE people.

Security Forces under the aegis of Headquarters Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South) conducted the programmes aimed at the welfare of underprivileged children, an official statement said here on Saturday.