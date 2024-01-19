Imphal: A large number of people mostly women traders and inmates of different relief camps in the Imphal city scuffled with the security forces near the gates of the Raj Bhavan and Chief Minister’s office on Thursday.

The state police opened fire tear gas shells and mock bombs to disperse the protesters.

They are protesting against the escalating violence that cost the lives of five people including two state forces during the past 24 hours in the state.

The protesters also called for the removal of Kuldiep Singh, the chairman of the inter-agency Unified Command, and also an adviser to the state government appointed by the Manipur governor in May 2023.

The protesters marched from the main market area of Imphal towards the CM Bungalow and the Raj Bhavan.

However, the demonstrations were halted around 300 meters from the Raj Bhavan, leading to a confrontation between the protesters and security personnel.

Tear gas shells were reportedly fired by the police to disperse the crowd at Yaiskul Moirangkhom about 300 meters away from the CM’s office.

Security forces reportedly detained a member of Youth of Manipur (YOM) at the Yaiskul area as hundreds of people from Singjamei, Kakwa, and Chingamakha staged a protest rally on Thursday as fresh clashes were reported in peripheral parts of valley districts and Moreh.

There were also protesters under the aegis of the Khwairambam Keithel Joint Co-ordinating Committee which is demanding the removal of Assam Rifles from Manipur as tension erupts in Moreh and other peripheral parts of valley districts. They also demanded to replace the Unified Command Chief with the Chief Minister.