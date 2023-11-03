Imphal: Two alleged Kuki militants who fled from their hideouts in Manipur’s border town Moreh were killed by the Myanmar armies in an operation at a place near the Namphalong market, Myanmar on Friday at around 9 a.m.

An equal number of Kuki militants were also arrested in the operation carried out by the Myanmar armies at different hideouts, intelligence sources from across the border said.

Namphalong is a stone’s throw away (distance) from Moreh gate number two connecting Myanmar.

From time to time, the Myanmar Army (MA) has been fighting against the rebel combined forces of the People’s Defence Force (Myanmar) (PDF) and Kuki National Army (KNA) (B) since 2021.

The armed Kuki people fled from their homestead following relentless operations conducted by the Indian security forces after the killing of the SDPO Moreh (Tengnoupal subdivision) Chintham Anand Kumar on October 31.

The attacks against the Kuki militants were intensified in Manipur with the launching of operations at Toulal Village, Laikhot Village, Senjang Village, and Toulal Villages.

During the operations, several persons including women and children were verified for finding the killer of the SDPO.

The fleeing Kuki militants are currently hiding at the villages of Khangpat, T Minou under the Tamu police station in the Sangaing region of Myanmar, the report said.

Meanwhile, around 150 Kuki-Zo people mostly women and children are taking shelter near the gate of the 5 Assam Rifles in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district for the second day on Friday.

They fled from their homestead in fear of the cordon and search operations, although the operations were carried out with CCTV cameras and other types of equipment for presentation to the general public, an Assam Rifles source said.