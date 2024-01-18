Guwahati: The nationwide campaign —Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, (VBSY) — a landmark initiative aimed at ensuring 100 per cent saturation of government schemes across the nation, reached the Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district of Manipur on Wednesday.

During this two-day long Yatra, the Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) will travel to various locations/villages to spread awareness regarding various government flagship schemes.

Ahead of the Yatra, the District Administration Kangpokpi organized a simple function at the District Council Office, Kangpokpi attended by the officials and the staff of the various government departments.

At the function, Deputy Commissioner Mahesh Chaudhari spoke regarding the significance and objectivity of the Yatra.

Later, the IEC van rolled out for its journey from Ward No. 2 covering the Kangpokpi town proceeding towards Yaikongpao, and finally culminating at the Kalapahar Bazar.

During its journey, officials spread awareness among the general public regarding schemes of the government.

The officials distributed a booklet and calendar to the people.

Also, leaflets containing achievements and schemes of various departments in the district were distributed.

On Thursday the IEC van will cover the areas of Hengbung, Taphou Kuki, and Changoubung.

As of 17th January 2024, the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra dashboard read 15.34 crore participants covering 2.21 lakh Gram Panchayats and 9,541 urban locations across the country. The VBSY started in November 2023.