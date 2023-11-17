Guwahati: A Manipuri leader from the Republican Party of India (Athawale) and social activist Maheshwar Thounaojam has raised the issue of distorted content regarding the Kuki community in the history textbook of Grade XI (Council of Higher Secondary School, Manipur), impacting the students who require accurate information for a proper understanding of historical facts.

At a press conference at his residence in Keishampat, Maheshwar emphasised that a section in the book titled ‘History of Manipur’ distorts the history of the said community.

Maheshwar raised the issue of fabricated history when he met the state Education Minister Th Basanta Kumar on Thursday who has assured that an alleged fabricated chapter concerning the Kuki community will be removed from a history book prescribed by the Council of Higher Secondary School, Manipur for Class XI.

“The education minister assured he will review the book, and appropriate action to ban it will be taken in two to three days,” he said.

Maheshwar further elaborated that a subheading titled ‘The Kuki’ inaccurately claims that some Kuki tribal people migrated to Manipur during the pre-historic period.

He highlighted that Manipur’s documented history begins in 33 AD and referenced James Johnstone’s work, ‘Manipur and Naga Hills (1896),’ which places the term ‘Kuki’ between 1830 and 1840.

He underscored that the Anglo-Kuki War never occurred in Manipur’s history, citing an RTI reply from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Meanwhile, Basanta Kumar who is also the state education minister said regarding the complaint of a Class XI textbook which allegedly distorts the history of Manipur, the state government has directed to stop selling the book titled ‘History of Manipur.’