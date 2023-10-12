Imphal: Three active members of the proscribed United National Liberation Front, (UNLF) who were allegedly involved in ruthless extortion activities were arrested in an operation at a hideout in Imphal West District during the past 24 hours.

One pistol with a magazine loaded with 8 rounds, 7 mobile phones, and one white gypsy without a registration number was also recovered from them, a police report said on Thursday.

The arrested persons along with the seized items were handed over to the concerned police station for further action.

In the follow-up actions, search operations were conducted by security forces and Manipur police in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Kakching, Bishnupur, Churachandpur, and Thoubal districts.

During the operation, 2 arms and 1 Indian-made Hand Grenade were recovered from Kakching District, the report said.

The movement of 343 vehicles along NH-37 and 195 vehicles along NH-2 with essential items has been ensured.

Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and a security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

A total of 132 nakas/checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley, and police detained 1641 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the state, the report added.