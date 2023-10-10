Imphal: A disease suspected to be Swine Flu hit hard in the southern part of Manipur and the price of pork has come down significantly in Imphal city during the past two days.

One kg pork is now available at a price of Rs 180 in Supermarket Lamphel, Imphal West against Rs 380 a couple of days back.

The pig farmers stated that the course of the disease begins with pigs developing fever and showing loss of appetite, starving, and ultimately succumbing to the illness within approximately a week.

The inhabitants of Kakching district, the southern part of Manipur, pig farmers have seen a surge in the sudden death of pigs in various places of villages including Keirak, Hiyanglam, Arong Nongmaikhong, Mayeng Lamjao, Laimanai, Tezpur, Langmeidong, Thounaojam, Yangdong, Elangkhanpokpi, Thongjao, and Waikhong.

Ibochouba, a pig farmer from Elangkhanpokpi village said that a 10-month-old pig weighing 80 Kg died recently and was immediately buried to prevent the spread of the disease. Another farmer said that a fully grown pig, usually valued between Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000, is now being sold at prices ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000.

Veterinary experts are of the opinion that at these critical hours, avoiding pork is the best way for health care.

Meanwhile, the state veterinary department officials have rushed to the places where there are reports of possible Swine Flu occurrence.