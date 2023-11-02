Imphal: Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey has assured that she will look into the grievances faced by the students of Churachandpur Medical College.

She also held a discussion with the Vice Chancellor of the Manipur University and State Commissioner of Health to this effect at the Raj Bhavan, Imphal.

The governor gave this assurance when the Representatives of the Churachandpur Medical College Guardians Association led by Md. Anuwar Hussain met the Governor at Raj Bhavan.

They said that out of the total 100 students (2nd Batch MBBS), 92 students including 12 from outside the state have been facing a lot of difficulties in their studies.

They continued that although classes have commenced from September 1 for batch 2023-24 at the State Academy of Training, students are deprived of practical classes and hostel facilities.

They drew the attention of the Governor to look into the issue and requested her to direct the concerned authorities to take steps at the earliest possible time.

The governor spoke to Commissioner (Health) P.K. Jha over the phone during the meeting and asked to address the grievances faced by the students.

The Commissioner informed the Governor that arrangement is going on to accommodate the students to the hostel facilities of SAT and priority will be given to female students and process to hire privately rented apartments is also ongoing and within 7-10 days the issue will be solved.

The governor assured the guardians to extend help in the best interest of the students and asked them to console their wards.

The governor also convened a meeting with the Vice Chancellor of Manipur University Professor N. Lokendra Singh this evening and discussed the issues pertaining to the students and employees of Manipur University who have been displaced to Churachandpur and other hill districts.

Representations requesting an alternate arrangement made by the students and employees were also discussed in the meeting.

The governor instructed the VC to look into these issues and also asked him to meet the Chief Secretary.