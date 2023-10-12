Imphal: A sit-in protest was held against the placing of a hand grenade at the residential gate of an active member of the Youths of Manipur, an organization, at Singjamei Sapam Leikai under the Singjamei Police Station in Imphal West district on Thursday.

The protest was organised by the Apunba Meira Paibi Singjamei, (Women’s Vigilantes of Singjamei). The festoon and placards at the protest site read, “We condemn placing a bomb in the crowded area.”

The Meira Paibis and the New Development Organisation, Singjamei Oinam Thingel condemned the bomb threat to the residence of Huidrom Tomthil.

Oinam Romen, Convenor of the organization said that a bomb was placed at the gate of the residence of Tomthil at around 7 pm on Wednesday.

He appealed to all responsible for the placing of the bomb not to repeat in the future.

Meanwhile, police said that Tomthil spotted the hand grenade lying in front of his gate when he returned from meeting the titular king of Manipur and Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba.

The matter was reported to the Singjamei PS. Shortly after receiving the information, a team of Singjamei PS arrived and retrieved the hand grenade.