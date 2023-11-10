Imphal: Ashy-headed green pigeon (Treron phayrei), a migratory bird mostly found in southwest China, Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, and Vietnam was rescued and safely released at Vangayan Shirui village, Manipur’s Ukhrul district bordering Myanmar on the east, an official source said on Friday.

This migratory bird usually seen in single or small groups also found in Northeast India, Nepal and Bangladesh was rescued by a tribal villager.

It was safely released in the wild by the Deputy Commissioner of Ukhrul, Kengoo Zuringla in the presence of the District Forest Officer of Ukhrul, Shanngam Shaliwo, Soyo Wungsek (Headman Shirui Aze), Yungrei Shangh (Headman Shirui Ato) and Shirui village leaders.

The Ashy-headed green pigeon is in the Red List of IUCN.

This rare bird species was rescued by Soring Shimrah, 40, of Hunphun village and handed over to Ukhrul Forest Division for safe release to its habitat.

The Shirui Kashong hill range is home to migratory birds originating from Siberia, China, and other parts of the world.

The Shirui Village Authority imposed a ban on the hunting and killing of wild animals and birds for three years at this hill range with effect from September 9, 2023.