Imphal: Ahead of ‘Martyrs’ Day to be observed on Sunday, (November 12, 2023), the proscribed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) has appealed to the general masses to abstain from festive fun on this day in Manipur.

The PREPAK statement issued by charge-de-affairs of publicity and propaganda Leibak Ngaakpa Luwang stated that the outfit has been observing Martyrs’ Day or ‘Athouba Singgi Ningsing Numit’ every year on November 12 since 1979 in honor of those revolutionaries who sacrificed during the course of the revolutionary movement.

The PREPAK, which came into existence on October 9, 1977, is an armed insurgent group in Manipur demanding a separate and independent homeland. Manipur merged with the Indian Union in 1949.

As in previous years, on this particular occasion that falls on November 12, the outfit announced to pay the highest honour to all the revolutionaries and also appealed to the people to light candles and offer prayers for the martyred souls at every residential gate in the evening.