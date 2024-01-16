Guwahati: A joint team comprising the special commando unit of Manipur police along with the Moreh police, on Monday (January 15), arrested two individuals near the Moreh College in the Indo-Myanmar border town of Moreh in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district along with arm, ammunition and explosive.

Upon spotting the team of police, the two individuals opened fire on the police vehicle and sought refuge in a nearby cluster of houses.

Responding swiftly, the combined team retaliated, cordoning off the suspected houses.

The operation resulted in a chase, overpowering and subsequent arrest of the two individuals identified as Philip Khaikholal Khongsai, son of Marcus Khongsai, from New Moreh Ward No. 8, and Hemkholal Mate, son of Onkholun Mate, Chief of K. Moulsang village and Finance Secretary of the Mate Tribe Union (MTU).

The arrests of the two individuals led to the recovery of arms, ammunition and explosives from their possession.

The recoveries include a pistol with two live rounds of ammunition, a Chinese hand grenade, 10 live rounds of AK series ammunition, and 10 detonators with fuse.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the arrested individuals held leadership positions in the Moreh Defense Force/Village Volunteers Force Moreh.

Notably, Philip is the prime suspect in the killing of Moreh Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Chingtham Anand Kumar who was killed by armed miscreants with a sniper rifle on October 31, 2023, at Moreh while clearing a school ground for the construction of a helipad.

Meanwhile, supporters of the two individuals attempted to storm the Moreh police station, to free the arrested individuals. The security forces resorted to later disperse the mob using force.

On the other hand, the news of the significant breakthrough in apprehending the prime suspect linked to the killing of the Moreh police officer led to jubilation in the valley district of the restive state of Manipur where the family of the deceased police officer resides.