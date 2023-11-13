Imphal: Against the backdrop of recurring violence across different areas of the state the suspension/curbing of mobile internet/data services, and Internet/data services through VPN in the territorial jurisdiction of the state of Manipur has been extended for another five days till 7.45 pm of November 18, 2023, as a precautionary measure for ensuring smooth passage of the state administration.

The decision came following reports of an exchange of firing between two communities at fringe areas of Manipur’s Bishnupur, Churachandpur, Imphal East, Imphal West, Kangpokpi, etc, the Manipur Home Commissioner T Ranjing said in an order issued on Monday.

In the order, the state home commissioner states that however, the state government had already opened a few mobile towers in a few district headquarters of Senapati, Ukhrul, Tamenglong, Noney, and Chandel (predominantly inhabited by the Nagas) which have not been affected by the violence on trial basis and as per direction of the high court of Manipur’s order.

The state government is considering opening and operationalising some more mobile towers in the other district headquarters on a trial basis if the law and order situation persists, the home commissioner states.

Notably, the restriction on the internet started on May 3, 2023, except for two days on September 23 and 24.

The commissioner further states that the partial imposition of an internet ban has been extended as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order in the public interest against the apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech, and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions, an official notification states.