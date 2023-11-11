Imphal: Normalcy returned in the districts of the state with the reopening of shops and business establishments after ending 33-hour-long bandh ended peacefully over demand to rescue two teenage students who were found missing on November 5 after driving down the red zone in the Kuki-dominated district of Manipur.

The shutdown that ended at 1 pm on Saturday was called by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) against the disappearance of two teenage boys — Avinash and Anthony of the Lamsang village in Imphal West district.

In Imphal city, markets in and around Ima markets abuzz with business activities after completing the bandh duration on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of the JAC Sunil said that the bandh has given a very clear-cut message to the government that the people will not rest till the two missing boys have been handed over to the JAC in safe and sound state at the earliest.

He further stated that as the government fails to find the missing boys before the completion of the bandh period, the JAC along with Civil Society Organisations, student bodies, and the general public will intensify the agitation.

In the ongoing communal violence that broke out between the Meities and Kukis on May 3, 2023, a total of four teenage students including a girl belonging to the majority communities are found untraced to date.