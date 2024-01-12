Imphal: Nine political parties in Manipur extended support to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur to Maharashtra (Mumbai) to be started on Sunday (January 14).

Talking to the newsmen at Imphal, a spokesperson of the nine political parties Dr. Nimaichand Luwang said the Yatra (March) is for justice of the downtrodden masses across the country.

The political parties extending support to the Yatra are AAP, AIFB, AITC, CPI, CPI (M), JDU, NCP, RSP, and SS (UBT).

Dr. Luwang, former Manipur cabinet minister and also a leader of the JDU, Manipur unit expressed the hope that the march will find justice in the world related to the ongoing ethnic violence between the Meities and Kukis that entered eight months in the state.

Besides, he said that the yatra will arouse the conscience of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has turned a blind eye towards the suffering and woes of the people due to the ongoing violence that cost the lives of around 200 individuals so far.

Stating that the march is not related to any political issue, Dr. Luwang appealed to the masses to extend their support in the yatra a grand success by taking part in it.

The yatra will be flagged off by the President of the Indian National Congress, Mallikarjun Kharge at a private ground located opposite Khongjom War Memorial Complex in Manipur’s Thoubal district, about 35 km from Imphal on Sunday (January 14).