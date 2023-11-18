Imphal: With thousands of students being affected by the ongoing communal crisis, the Manipur government announced a new academic calendar for all schools for session 2023-24.

As the winter sets in, the timing of school opening will be from 9 a.m. instead of 8 a.m. with effect from November 20, 2023, to January 31, 2024, for all schools in the State, according to a notification issued by the Director of Education (School).

Around, 16,000 students were affected by the communal violence in Manipur of which 98.28 percent of these students were provided to overcome bottlenecks in their education.

Over 61, 000 individuals were displaced in the violence that cost the lives of over 180 persons belonging to both the communities of the Meiteis, and Kuki-Zo.

Out of a total of 4617 schools in Manipur, around 26 schools are yet to be re-opened as they are either being utilised as relief camps or for the accommodation of CAPF or lying in sensitive areas.

The notification states that the schedule for the final examination is from January 10 to 25, 2024; winter vacation is from January 26 to February 11, 2024; the declaration of results by February 5, 2024; the admission process for 2024 session from February 6 to 10, 2024; the commencement of next academic session from February 12, 2024; start of High School Leaving Certificate examination 2024 from last week of February 2024, and start of HSLC Examination 2024 from third week of March 2024.

The calendar except for the start of HS Examination 2024 will be applicable for all classes from Class I to X for all schools (Government, Government Aided, and Private Unaided) affiliated with the Board of Secondary Education, Manipur.