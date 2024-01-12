Imphal: In the wee hours of Friday, a brief exchange of gunfire took place at Haotak Tampha Khunou Thoubal Leikai village in the inter-districts of Bishnupur and Churachandpur in Manipur between government forces and militants.

Reports said that mixed contingents of government forces including 2 Maha Regiment, 144 Batallion Border Security Forces, and Bishnupur district police retaliated gunfire when the militants attacked with guns and bombs at the said village.

According to the reports, the militants in large numbers coming down from the high Dumpi Kuki hill range of Churachandpur district opened fire at around 1:30 am on Friday.

The fire was followed by bombardments thrice in the same village.

The central forces returned the fire following which the rushing state police joined the exchange of firing that ended at around 7 am on Friday.

However, no casualty has been so far reported.

Meanwhile, special police commandos on duty at the Moreh border town hospital were attacked by the militants using sniper rifles at around 7:30 am on Friday, another report said.

The militants opened fire with sophisticated weapons from the Chavangphai hilltop, a distance of about 600 meters from the Moreh hospital.

There was no report of injury so far.