Manipur media shouldn’t succumb to threats and pressures, says Governor Anusuiya Uikey

Imphal: Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Saturday said that the media person should be capable enough to broadcast the news impartially and fearlessly with truth to promote peace, harmony, and brotherhood beyond caste, religion, and personal interests.

Despite problems, Manipur media persons don’t succumb to threats and pressures at any cost.

This was stated by the governor in a Raj Bhavan communique issued on Saturday.

She stated that during times of crisis in Manipur, the state media has presented the events in a balanced manner with reality.

Strangely, the statement of the governor came at a time when Maibam Dhanabir, the editor of a local daily vernacular ‘Huiyel Lalpao’ was arrested and remanded into judicial custody till January 7, 2024.

A journalist should be patient in times of crisis, presenting the news in real form rather than sensationalizing and it is the qualification and the religion of journalism.

Media plays an important role in increasing awareness in the society, she said.

The Governor continued that the media should work to preserve the rich heritage and tradition of the country, promote democracy, and remind citizens of their duties.

Media should also show sensitivity in broadcasting news related to women and children, she added.